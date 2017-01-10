Newsvine

Please Nominate Your Candidates for the 2016 Environmental Hall of Fame/Shame Awards

By Que2646
Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:52 AM
It is important that we recognize those who have most affected the environment by their words and actions.  Each year, this site takes a poll to find those most deserving to be in the Environmental Hall of Fame and the Environmental Hall of Shame. Please send  your nominations  for  each category by e-mail through the “Contact the Author”   link or put it in the comment section . If you would, please include a short reason that your nominee should be chosen and suggest a suitable gift if they win.

Nominations will be taken until January 31st, 2017. The nominees will then be  listed  and this site will conduct a poll to determine the winner in each category.   You may suggest a suitable prize for your nominee. Please be imaginative, as particularly thoughtful or humorous  nominations will  be recognized and published on this site

Past years winners and their suggested awards were:

Hall of Fame Winners – Award

2015        Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson – for their efforts at educating the public. – A TV show together.

2014       Pope Francis  – for his Protect Creation efforts.  – A strong agreement from the Paris climate conference.

2013       Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org – Many new members so subscribe to his  weekly newsletter .

2012       President Barack Obama – A little coöperation from Congress, so please write your Representatives.

2011        James Hansen – A massive presence at the 2012 Citizen’s Climate Lobby 

2010        RealClimate.org  – A recommendation from this site. ( Priceless)

2009       Benno Hansen,  ThinkAboutIt Blogger – A Subscription to Science News.

Hall of Shame 

2015      Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan – for allowing the poisoning of Flint Michigan children – drinking water                    from the Flint River

2014    Freedom Industries ( Gary Southern ) –  A prison cell with drinking water from the Elk River he                                         polluted.

2013      The Koch Bothers –  For funding climate denial. – A boycott of their products: less money, less lobbying.

2012       Donors Trust and Donors Capital Fund – An IRS investigation of their of their tax-exempt status.

2011        Halliburton (Cheney) –  A big glass of water from a well next to a hydrofracking operation.

2010        Koch Brothers – A petition to the Wizard of Oz for  the grant of a social conscience.

2009       SpaceGuy,  Newsvine Blogger – The movie Wall-E,  representing his view of the future of Earth.

 

