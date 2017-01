The future costs of global warming continue to mount. Though you may not live in a Louisiana, you will surely pay higher insurance costs because of sealevel rise.

Louisiana—which faces faster levels of sea-level rise than any other land on Earth—could lose as many as 2,800 square miles of its coast over the next 40 years and about 27,000 buildings will need to be flood-proofed, elevated or bought out, the New Orleans Advocate reported.