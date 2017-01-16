A Minority President: Why the Polls Failed, And What the Majority Can Do « George Lakoff

A long article, but worth the read. This explains why it is important for Trump to claim he won the popular vote, even though he didn't.

the nature of mind is not a mere technical issue for the cognitive and brain sciences, but it had everything to do with the outcome of the 2016 election — and the failure of the pollsters, the media, and Democrats to predict it. They were not alone. The public needs to understand better how the human mind works in general — but especially in politics. There is a lot to know.