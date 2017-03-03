You Can't Have An Attorney General That Lies Under Oath

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions either lied to the Senate or has such memory problems that he could not remember meeting twice with the Russian Ambassador. Either way, he should resign as Attorney General. We can have neither a liar nor someone with severe memory problems in that position.

During Sessions’s confirmation hearing, Senator Al Franken asked whether anyone affiliated with the Trump team had contact with Russian government officials. Sessions responded, “I’m not aware of any of those activities." Responding to a question from Senator Patrick Leahy, he denied contact with Russia a second time.

However, DOJ officials have confirmed that Sessions met with one of Russia’s top spies, Sergey Kislyak, last July and then again in September. Sessions had formally joined Trump’s campaign back in February. Incidentally, Kilsyak is the same Russian ambassador that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was caught communicating with both before and after the election. Flynn was forced to resign after less than a month on the job.