We're not going to make America great again by building walls and threatening people. We are actually a great country already and here are six suggestions that could make us even better.

1. Undoing Citizens United 2. Embracing the American Melting Pot 3. Tackling Income Inequality 4. Putting Real Money Behind Public Education 5. Universal Health Care 6. Quickly Adopting Renewable Energy

The explanations are in the article..