Newsvine

Que2646

About Retired science teacher. Articles: 195 Seeds: 304 Comments: 6672 Since: Aug 2009

Emergence of heat extremes attributable to anthropogenic influences -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Que2646 View Original Article: Geophysical Research Letters
Seeded on Thu Apr 28, 2016 3:39 PM
Discuss:

Climate scientists recognize that there is both a natural and an anthropogenic contribution to global warming. This paper assesses the probabilities of the human contribution for record hot years.

 

We identify the first record-breaking warm summers and years for which a discernible contribution can be attributed to human influence. We find a significant human contribution to the probability of record-breaking global temperature events as early as the 1930s. Since then, all the last 16 record-breaking hot years globally had an anthropogenic contribution to their probability of occurrence. Aerosol-induced cooling delays the timing of a significant human contribution to record-breaking events in some regions. Without human-induced climate change recent hot summers and years would be very unlikely to have occurred.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor