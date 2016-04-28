Emergence of heat extremes attributable to anthropogenic influences

Climate scientists recognize that there is both a natural and an anthropogenic contribution to global warming. This paper assesses the probabilities of the human contribution for record hot years.

We identify the first record-breaking warm summers and years for which a discernible contribution can be attributed to human influence. We find a significant human contribution to the probability of record-breaking global temperature events as early as the 1930s. Since then, all the last 16 record-breaking hot years globally had an anthropogenic contribution to their probability of occurrence. Aerosol-induced cooling delays the timing of a significant human contribution to record-breaking events in some regions. Without human-induced climate change recent hot summers and years would be very unlikely to have occurred.