Study: Bakken oil field leaks 275,000 tons of methane yearly

Environmentalists usually think that replacing coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired plants is a good idea. That is partially true, as methane burns much cleaner, but if even 4% of the methane is lost during production and transmission, any value it has in reducing CO2 emissions is lost. Methane has a global warming potential 86 times that of carbon dioxide over a 20 year period..

Loss rates during transmission vary from 2 to 10% depending on the company. This article will give you an idea of how much methane is lost during production. Flaring the methane gas is a good idea as it converts it to carbon dioxide, which has a global warming potential of one. It appears that only a small part of the methane is actually flared.

The oil-producing region of North Dakota and Montana leaks 275,000 tons of methane annually, a significant amount of the greenhouse gas but less than previously believed, a study released Wednesday said.