Study: Bakken oil field leaks 275,000 tons of methane yearly

Environmentalists usually think that replacing coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired plants is a good idea. That is partially true, as methane burns much cleaner, but if even 4% of the methane is lost during production and transmission, any value it has in reducing CO2 emissions is lost. Methane has a global warming potential 86 times that of carbon dioxide over a 20 year period..
Loss rates during transmission vary from 2 to 10% depending on the company. This article will give you an idea of how much methane is lost during production. Flaring the methane gas is a good idea as it converts it to carbon dioxide, which has a global warming potential of one. It appears that only a small part of the methane is actually flared.
The oil-producing region of North Dakota and Montana leaks 275,000 tons of methane annually, a significant amount of the greenhouse gas but less than previously believed, a study released Wednesday said.
Drillers currently burn off, or flare, more than 10 percent of the gas because development of pipelines and processing facilities to capture it hasn't kept pace with oil drilling.