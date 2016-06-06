The Terrifying Truth About Air Pollution and Dementia

The American Heart Association has identified small particulates as being the root cause of 26,000 deaths each year and millions of cases of lung disease. New research is emerging that it may also be a cause for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Though we have long known that these tiny particles cause and exacerbate respiratory problems—like asthma and infections and cancers of the lungs—they are also suspected to contribute to a diverse range of disorders, from heart disease to obesity. And now cutting-edge research suggests that these particles play a role in some of humanity's most terrifying and mysterious illnesses: degenerative brain diseases.