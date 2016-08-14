The Rio Olympics Boldly Addressed Climate Change

Climate change is on everyone’s minds, and for many athletes at the games, it’s a very personal issue that affects their homelands, communities and livelihoods.

Rio is one of many locations that could be affected by sea level rise. The city was featured in the video, which showed the sea slowly overtaking some of the world’s most precious and vulnerable shorelines, from Dubai to Florida. Brazil’s precious Amazon rainforest is also vulnerable to climate change, and its destruction further contributes to environmental problems, in a bitter feedback loop.