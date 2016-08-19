Aetna, Obamacare and health insurersâ 10 dirty secrets

Health insurance giant Aetna says it is dropping out of the affordable care act, citing losses on its plan is a reason. Several of his rivals may be following suit. As the graph on the right shows, health insurance companies have become remarkably profitable since the advent of Obamacare which brought in 20 million new customers to them.

This is the best argument I know for having a public option or perhaps even replacing private insurance companies with a plan like Medicare. Compared to private health insurers, Medicare is extremely efficient with administrative costs of 1.4 cents on the dollar paid out compared to almost 15 times that for private insurers.