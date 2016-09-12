Newsvine

California Just Took a Huge Step in the Fight Against Climate Change | Mother Jones

California has significantly reduces its carbon emissions, setting lower and lower goals. "California's GDP has continued to grow while emissions have decreased, according to data from the California Air Resources Board.*California also didn't lose manufacturing jobs, as opponents predicted it would, and continued to add jobs."

