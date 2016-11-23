China: The new World Leader on Climate Change

I couldn't get this to seed, but it is something to think about:

Journalist Isabel Hilton reports on how in the wake of Donald J. Trump’s election to the U.S. presidency, China is ready to assume leadership of the world’s efforts to combat climate change. For China, this is a matter of self-interest — reducing the choking pollution in its major cities and seizing the economic opportunities of a low-carbon future. After three decades of high-carbon growth, Hilton writes, China, “the country that had been seen as the bad boy of climate policy,” is poised “to assume the role of steady, reliable climate ally, in sharp contrast to Trump’s USA.”