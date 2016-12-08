Newsvine

Businesses aren't choked to death by regulations

When politicians or businessmen blame regulations for economic problems, show them this article. 

 

The notion that regulations are choking business’ ability to start, survive and grow are simply not true. In my extensive experience, I have yet to meet a regulation that has kept me from running, managing and growing the companies I’ve represented.

Regulations are the result of a problem needing a fix, and are created with the hope that it does not occur again. They aren’t just pulled out of the air. 

I have never thought of myself as a “job creator,” and I believe the term to be a misnomer. Jobs are created by demand for goods and services, and nothing else – a concept with which some people seem to struggle.                   MICHAEL WOOD

 

