Please Nominate Your Candidates for the 2016 Environmental Hall of Fame/Shame Awards

It is important that we recognize those who have most affected the environment by their words and actions. Each year, this site takes a poll to find those most deserving to be in the Environmental Hall of Fame and the Environmental Hall of Shame. Please send your nominations for each category by e-mail through the “Contact the Author” link or put it in the comment section . If you would, please include a short reason that your nominee should be chosen and suggest a suitable gift if they win.

Nominations will be taken until January 31st, 2017. The nominees will then be listed and this site will conduct a poll to determine the winner in each category. You may suggest a suitable prize for your nominee. Please be imaginative, as particularly thoughtful or humorous nominations will be recognized and published on this site

Past years winners and their suggested awards were:

Hall of Fame Winners – Award

2015 Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson – for their efforts at educating the public. – A TV show together.

2014 Pope Francis – for his Protect Creation efforts. – A strong agreement from the Paris climate conference.

2013 Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org – Many new members so subscribe to his weekly newsletter .

2012 President Barack Obama – A little coöperation from Congress, so please write your Representatives.

2011 James Hansen – A massive presence at the 2012 Citizen’s Climate Lobby

2010 RealClimate.org – A recommendation from this site. ( Priceless)

2009 Benno Hansen, ThinkAboutIt Blogger – A Subscription to Science News.

Hall of Shame

2015 Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan – for allowing the poisoning of Flint Michigan children – drinking water from the Flint River

2014 Freedom Industries ( Gary Southern ) – A prison cell with drinking water from the Elk River he polluted.

2013 The Koch Bothers – For funding climate denial. – A boycott of their products: less money, less lobbying.

2012 Donors Trust and Donors Capital Fund – An IRS investigation of their of their tax-exempt status.

2011 Halliburton (Cheney) – A big glass of water from a well next to a hydrofracking operation.

2010 Koch Brothers – A petition to the Wizard of Oz for the grant of a social conscience.

2009 SpaceGuy, Newsvine Blogger – The movie Wall-E, representing his view of the future of Earth.

(C) 2017 Que