Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots

The man in the picture is Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is the mastermind behind much of the voter suppression in Kansas and even in the rest of the nation. He came up with the Crosscheck Program which has disenfranchised almost 3 million voters nationwide. He was given prosecutorial powers to prosecute illegals who are voting, but after two years of searching he has never found any. However, he has managed to keep about 50,000 Kansas citizens from being registered.

He is now working on a Bifurcated system, which will not allow citizens registered with the Federal form to vote in state elections. I hope the Kansas Legislature has good sense to turn that down, but that is not likely.

It seems strange at the Kansas Secretary of State is not concerned about this: