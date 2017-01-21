Trump deserves chance to lead

People keep saying we should give Trump a chance I'm certainly willing to give him a chance. All he has to do is to release his tax returns as promised, avoid nepotism, divest himself of conflicts of interest, stop his attack on the ethics commission, and withdraw all of his nominations for his cabinet who have lied on their disclosure forms, who lack proper qualifications for the position, who have conflicts of interest with the position, who are inimical to the purposes of the of the agency they are to head, or who are now suing the EPA, such as EPA nominee Scott Pruitt is doing.