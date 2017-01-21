Newsvine

Que2646

About Retired science teacher. Articles: 195 Seeds: 309 Comments: 6697 Since: Aug 2009

Trump deserves chance to lead

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Que2646 View Original Article: | The Wichita Eagle
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

People keep saying we should give Trump a chance I'm certainly willing to give him a chance. All he has to do is to release his tax returns as promised, avoid nepotism, divest himself of conflicts of interest, stop his attack on the ethics commission, and withdraw all of his nominations for his cabinet who have lied on their disclosure forms, who lack proper qualifications for the position, who have conflicts of interest with the position, who are inimical to the purposes of the of the agency they are to head, or who are now suing the EPA, such as EPA nominee Scott Pruitt is doing.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor