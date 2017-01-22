2016 Was The Hottest Year Yet

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) independently found that their overall global temperature measurements in 2016 were the highest on record.

In 2017, the globe was about 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit over the average for the 20th century, and some locations saw record-breaking high temperatures. Anthropogenic climate change is a driving force behind that temperature spike.