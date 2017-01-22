Newsvine

Que2646

About Retired science teacher. Articles: 195 Seeds: 310 Comments: 6705 Since: Aug 2009

2016 Was The Hottest Year Yet

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Que2646 View Original Article: | Care2 Causes
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) independently found that their overall global temperature measurements in 2016 were the highest on record.

In 2017, the globe was about 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit over the average for the 20th century, and some locations saw record-breaking high temperatures. Anthropogenic climate change is a driving force behind that temperature spike.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor