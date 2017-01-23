For some reason, I couldn't seed this article. http://e360.yale.edu/digest/china_cancels_plans_for_100_new_coal_fired_power_plants
It is important, as for years, "China won't cooperate" has been given as a reason for the US stalling on cutting carbon emissions. China is serious, are we?
The decision, announced by the National Energy Administration, follows other recent moves by China to build more renewable energy facilities and reduce the country’s dependence on coal. Last year, China announced it would cap coal power generation at 1,100 gigawatts, according to Reuters. It plans to install 130 gigawatts of new solar and wind power by 2020. The latest decision also comes at a time when the country is expected to assume a key role in global climate change action following the election of Donald Trump, who supports reducing U.S. climate efforts.