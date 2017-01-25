Newsvine

Get health insurance at work? Here's how ACA repeal could affect you

Some  provisions that affect the health care for nearly 150 million Americans – not just those who bought insurance through the marketplace – could be in jeopardy if the ACA is repealed.  Here are some examples: Preventive services, pre-existing conditions, waiting periods, annual lifetime limit, out-of-pocket limit, minimum value a policy, dependent coverage to 26, standard summary of benefit, mental health parity, limits on emergency room costs, help with black lung disease, menu calorie count, contraception coverage, and breast-feeding benefits.

 

