Get health insurance at work? Here's how ACA repeal could affect you

Some provisions that affect the health care for nearly 150 million Americans – not just those who bought insurance through the marketplace – could be in jeopardy if the ACA is repealed. Here are some examples: Preventive services, pre-existing conditions, waiting periods, annual lifetime limit, out-of-pocket limit, minimum value a policy, dependent coverage to 26, standard summary of benefit, mental health parity, limits on emergency room costs, help with black lung disease, menu calorie count, contraception coverage, and breast-feeding benefits.