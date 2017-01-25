Newsvine

Que2646

About Retired science teacher. Articles: 196 Seeds: 312 Comments: 6715 Since: Aug 2009

The GOP's Plan for Pre-Existing Conditions Has a Huge Loophole

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Que2646 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:15 PM
Discuss:
If the GOP’s yet-to-be-unveiled Obamacare replacement plan is anything like what Tom Price — Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services — has proposed in the past, tens of millions of people could in fact lose their insurance, or pay significantly more for it, because of pre-existing conditions.

Other things Price’s plan would do, according to KFF:

  • Repeal ACA essential health benefit standards (which include things like surgery and overnight hospital stays, pediatric services, maternity services, emergency services, prescription drug coverage, and birth control)
  • Repeal ACA preventive health benefit standards (the services most used by young people, including routine physicals, various cancer screenings, and well woman visits)
  • Repeal mental health parity requirements for individual market and small-group market policies
  • Repeal ACA prohibition on lifetime and annual limits (which also harms those with pre-existing conditions and chronic illnesses/diseases)
  • Repeal ACA limits on annual out-of-pocket cost sharing
  • Repeal ACA provision that dependents can stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26
  • Repeal ACA right to independent external appeal of denied claims
  • Repeal ACA Medicaid expansion
  • Repeal individual and employer mandate

