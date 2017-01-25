If the GOP’s yet-to-be-unveiled Obamacare replacement plan is anything like what Tom Price — Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services — has proposed in the past, tens of millions of people could in fact lose their insurance, or pay significantly more for it, because of pre-existing conditions.
Other things Price’s plan would do, according to KFF:
- Repeal ACA essential health benefit standards (which include things like surgery and overnight hospital stays, pediatric services, maternity services, emergency services, prescription drug coverage, and birth control)
- Repeal ACA preventive health benefit standards (the services most used by young people, including routine physicals, various cancer screenings, and well woman visits)
- Repeal mental health parity requirements for individual market and small-group market policies
- Repeal ACA prohibition on lifetime and annual limits (which also harms those with pre-existing conditions and chronic illnesses/diseases)
- Repeal ACA limits on annual out-of-pocket cost sharing
- Repeal ACA provision that dependents can stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26
- Repeal ACA right to independent external appeal of denied claims
- Repeal ACA Medicaid expansion
- Repeal individual and employer mandate
The GOP's Plan for Pre-Existing Conditions Has a Huge Loophole
