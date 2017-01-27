Voter Fraud? Steve Bannon And Steven Mnuchin Registered To Vote In Two States

Is the kind of voter fraud that Kris Kobach is using to disenfranchise voters. It seems unusual that they are worried about voter fraud, which is very rare, but not about election fraud which may have happened on a large scale in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

On January 25, Donald Trump issued (via Twitter, of course) a declaration to crack down on “VOTER FRAUD, including those who are registered to vote in two states.”

So it’s fascinating to discover that Steve Bannon, senior advisor to the President, is registered to vote in both New York and Florida, while Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee to head the Treasury Department, can cast his ballot in New York and California. Oh, and Tiffany Trump also has two voting places: New York and Pennsylvania.

It’s important to note that being registered to vote in two locations is not electoral fraud unless these U.S. citizens actually vote in two different states. Yet Trump seemed to suggest an “alternative fact” that being registered to vote in two different states is voter fraud.