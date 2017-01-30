Newsvine

U.S. wind jobs continue booming, now top 100,000

View Original Article: AWEA News
Job growth continues in wind energy.

 

Wind power jobs now top 100,000, according to a new report released by the Department of Energy. More Americans now work in wind than in nuclear, coal, natural gas or hydroelectric power plants. These jobs span all 50 states, and tens of thousands work at the more than 500 U.S. factories building the towers, blades, and other wind turbine parts and supplies. 

 Wind remains on track to provide 20 percent of America’s electricity by 2030. At that level, it could create 380,000 jobs.Importantly, America’s veterans play a big role. They fill roles in the U.S. wind industry at a rate 50 percent higher than the national average.

