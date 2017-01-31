Politicians are 100% wrong on health care: Column

It is uniformly accepted dogma that our health cost crisis is caused by skyrocketing insurance premiums. This idea is completely false. It aids the most powerful lobbying group, health care, in continuing to protect hospitals, drug companies, labs and physicians from price competition.

Hospitalization for chest pain can result in a bill from the same hospital, for the same services, ranging anywhere from $3,000 to $25,000 or more. A simple blood test for cholesterol can range from $10 to $400 or more at the same lab.

Americans generally don’t file for bankruptcy because of the price of food, clothing, technology, housing or any other product or service. It is not a coincidence that health care, the one and only item permitted to be sold in the U.S. at different prices for different people, has imposed tremendous financial hardship — and was the top cause of personal bankruptcies in 2013.