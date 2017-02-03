Silenced Federal Agencies Forced to Violate Their Own Policies

The Trump Administration put a ban in place that prohibits scientists at the EPA and USDA from talking to the press and performing outreach via news pages and social media.
Every federal agency has a scientific integrity policy in place. Their express intent is to keep science and scientists free from coercion by political forces and ensure that taxpayers have access to the information they’re funding.
The ban violates federal scientific integrity policies that began under the Bush administration and were strengthened during the Obama administration. Those policies are in place to encourage the flow of scientific information between agencies and the taxpayers they serve, free of any political interference. The showdown happening now could be the first of many fights between federal scientists and the Trump administration, which has shown hostility toward science and science-based policy.