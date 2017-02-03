The nation's top scientists can't get through to Trump

Leaders of several of the nation's top science organizations say they've been shunned by the Trump administration and are alarmed by signs that the administration will muzzle government researchers and reject the scientific evidence that informs such critical issues as vaccine safety and climate change.

The last two heads of the Department of Energy, which operates several of the nation's most important scientific laboratories and oversees the safety of the nuclear weapons stockpile, have been physicists. Trump nominated former Texas governor Rick Perry.