Paul Hockenos reports on why 2017 could be a breakout year for electric vehicles () , particularly in Europe — and why this time there’s more to the prediction than industry optimism. Ambitious emissions-reduction targets, growing support from governments and automakers, and rapid technological advances mean consumers are switching to full e-mobility because, as one expert put, “it’s possible now.” In Norway, which is leading the way, EVs constituted nearly 40 percent of newly registered passenger cars last year.
With Norway in Lead, Europe Set for Surge in Electric Vehicles -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 9:15 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment