With Norway in Lead, Europe Set for Surge in Electric Vehicles

Paul Hockenos reports on why 2017 could be a breakout year for electric vehicles () , particularly in Europe — and why this time there’s more to the prediction than industry optimism. Ambitious emissions-reduction targets, growing support from governments and automakers, and rapid technological advances mean consumers are switching to full e-mobility because, as one expert put, “it’s possible now.” In Norway, which is leading the way, EVs constituted nearly 40 percent of newly registered passenger cars last year.