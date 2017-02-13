Conservative case for carbon dividends: Republicans offer a fee on carbon emissions - Salon.com

This new climate strategy can strengthen our economy, reduce regulation, help working-class Americans, shrink government & promote national security

The plan, released by the Climate Leadership Council in a report titled “The Conservative Case for Carbon Dividends,” would tax carbon beginning at $40 per ton. The price would then rise each year to help push emissions down. The revenues generated — about $194 billion in the first year, rising up past $250 billion within a decade — would then be redistributed by the Social Security Administration in the form of quarterly checks to every U.S. household. Proponents hope that idea would swing public support toward aggressive climate change mitigation.