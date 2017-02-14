Domestic Terrorism: Recent editorial in Oklahoma newspaper

The first editorial in this series, about Timothy McVeigh, serves as a reminder that many of the worst terrorist attacks in the United States have been caused by our own citizens. Why are we focusing anti-terrorist policies on countries which have never attacked us, yet mostly ignoring our domestic terrorists?

Ultimately, the movie "Oklahoma City" serves as a timely cautionary tale. The SPLC, a nonprofit advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation, claims 548 militant white supremacist groups are currently active in America.

"When you hear someone using the same kind of rhetoric that McVeigh uses, that should be cause for a gut check," Fenwick told the Enid News & Eagle. "When you hear others verbally attacking normal, helpful, government institutions like HUD (Housing and Urban Development) or Social Security or welfare, just remember, the next step was what McVeigh did, and he was emboldened by such talk. And if you hear people say such things about those of another race, nationality or religion, McVeigh thought that too."

While the threat of radical Islamic terrorism is very real, we should never forget that homegrown, extreme ideology fueled the worst domestic terror attack in U.S. history.