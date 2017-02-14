Never mind the lungs. Air pollution may scramble your brain

The American lungs Association says that particulates may cause as many as 35,000 deaths each year and over a million cases of lung disease. Now, there is mounting evidence that submicron particulates, such as those emitted by motor vehicles, power plants and the burning of biomass products, may cross the blood brain barrier and go directly into the brain.
Those small particulates, have now been associated with Alzheimer's and dementia.
A new study published this week found that older women exposed to air polluted by vehicle exhaust and other damaging particles are almost twice as likely to develop dementia.
Specifically, USC researchers found that older women living in areas where air pollution particles exceed federal safety standards may face an 81 percent higher risk for cognitive decline. They also have a 92 percent greater likelihood of developing dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.
The nationwide study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, examined 3,600 women between the ages of 65 and 79. None of them had dementia at the beginning of the study. Comparing those who breathed clean air and those exposed to unsafe pollution levels, suggested that exposure to air pollutants increased disorientation and memory loss as well as amyloid beta protein clumps in the brain.