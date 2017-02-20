Utilities Vote To Close Gigantic Arizona Coal Plant

The major utilities which own the massive 2,250 megawatt Navajo Generating Station in Arizona —described in the report as one of the largest polluters in the nation, have voted to close it. . The lease for the plant is up by 2020 -the utilities will have to either work out a deal with the Navajo Nation to extend the lease, or they’ll have to shut down at the end of this year to clean up and be out of there before their lease is up.

Given the astounding economic, health and environmental impacts of coal, this decision is a major win for environmentalists. But as with any such closures, we should all be calling for support for the communities who have relied on this project—and a nearby coal mine—for income.