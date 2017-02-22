Newsvine

Company Behind DAPL Reported 69 Accidents, Polluting Rivers In 4 States In Last Two Years

Feb 22, 2017
Are the Standing Rock Sioux right to be concerned about the the DAPL pipeline leaking? Probably.  

The energy company behind the disputed Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) has reported hundreds of thousands of gallons of spills from pipelines between 2015 and 2016, according to an analysis released earlier this month.

Energy Transfer Partners and its subsidiary Sunoco have filed 69 accidents over the past two years to the National Response Center, the federal contact point for oil spills and industrial accidents.

That’s 2.8 accidents every month, the analysis said, adding that “these are just the accidents that are reported.”

