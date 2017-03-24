Coal Lobbyist Could Be Next EPA Deputy Administrator

As if Scott Pruitt couldn't do enough damage to the EPA and the environment, now there is this:

President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in January to curtail lobbying influence in government, is expected to name a coal lobbyist as the new deputy administrator to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The president is likely tapping Andrew Wheeler, a registered lobbyist for Murray Energy, to be the No. 2 official at the EPA under head Scott Pruitt.

Murray Energy is the largest coal mining company in the nation and has sued the Obama administration multiple times over environmental regulations.

The selection of Wheeler further cements the administration’s hostility toward the EPA, which stands to lose about a third of its $8.1 billion budget under the president’s 2018 budget proposal.

“Donald Trump and Scott Pruitt would have picked a chunk of coal for this position if they could have, but Wheeler is the next most toxic option.” -Coequyt of the Sierra Club, said.