Gunshot Wounds Cost Americans More Than $700 Million Annually

This article tries to put gun violence in terms of dollars, something which our politicians might understand. We all help pay that since much of it is unreimbursed emergency room expenses.

Even worse is the suffering and damage to human lives. And we don't know how to end it as:

For years, the gun lobby has succeeded in keeping government organizations — namely, the Centers for Disease Control – from studying gun violence in the United States.

How can we make effective laws to limit gun violence, when Congress has forbidden research into the causes and costs.