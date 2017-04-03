Newsvine

A Scientist Just Spent 2 Hours Debating the Biggest Global Warming Deniers in Congress

I'm not sure what the chart is supposed to represent, but one of those people should be female to represent Judith Curry. And the hearing is stacked. 

At a congressional hearing on climate science Wednesday, Michael Mann lamented that he was the only witness representing the overwhelming scientific consensus that manmade global warming poses a major threat.

"We find ourselves at this hearing today, with three individuals who represent that tiny minority that reject this consensus or downplay its significance, and only one—myself—who is in the mainstream," he said in his opening testimony.

Mann blasted Republicans for "going after scientists simply because you don't like their publications of their research—not because the science is bad, but because you find the research inconvenient to the special interests who fund your campaigns." 

 

