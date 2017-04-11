Kentucky Coal Museum Goes Solar

Even in coal country, people realize that there are better and cheaper ways of producing energy. With the market for coal drying up, with the health and accident dangers of mining, and with the pollution of the streams and the evenvironment, everyone would be much better off if we retrain the miners for jobs in the renewable energy industry.

“We believe that this project will help save at least eight to ten thousand dollars off the energy costs on this building alone, so it’s a very worthy effort and it’s going to save the college money in the long run.

“It is a little ironic,” admitted Robinson. “But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand.”