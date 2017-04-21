EDITORIAL: Idealogic

From a small town Kansas newspaper ... There is no logic in being ideologic.

Never mind that Brownback, just months after his re-election, was booed by a fieldhouse full of KU and Wichita State fans, constituents mostly, disenchanted with living under the fiscal chaos his far right tax policies wrought.

Those contrasting events testify to how far the ideological right has drifted from the common sense electorate they appeal to.

In Kansas, of course, Brownback’s policy experiment cutting taxes as a job stimulant has put the state into a fiscal tailspin that will cost Kansans for decades to come.

Brownback wasn’t listening when he vetoed Medicaid expansion in Kansas, a program favored by 82 percent of Kansans at last count. A bipartisan majority of Kansas lawmakers tried to make that happen--not only to help the elderly poor and children who benefit most, but to stop the ongoing loss of federal Medicaid funds, about $1.8 billion so far.

And he wasn’t listening when he circumvented the Kansas prohibition against borrowing money for operating expenses by issuing transportation bonds, where borrowing is legal, and using the debt proceeds to pay the state’s current bills. Or when he raided the Kansas employees’ retirement pool, resulting in a degrading of the state’s credit rating.