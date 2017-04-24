Maybe This Is How You Get Donald Trump to Care About Renewable Energy | Mother Jones

One Kentucky coal company sees promise in a different type of energy: solar. Berkeley Energy Group is planning to build a large-scale solar farm on top of a former mountaintop strip mine. BEG has partnered with EDF Renewable Energy to develop the farm, which could produce up to 100 megawatts of energy and could be 10 times bigger than the state's largest solar farm.

Jobs in solar power and other forms of renewable energy have been on the rise as alternative fuels start to make sense not just from an environmental perspective, but also from an economic one. In some parts of the globe, solar power costs half as much as coal power.

Wind power has also emerged as one of coal's main competitors, breathing new life into struggling rural economies in the Midwest. Wind energy is in some cases cheaper than energy from fossil fuels. Over the past year, the wind industry added jobs nine times faster than the overall economy.