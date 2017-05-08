Newsvine

Tick-Borne Illnesses Could Boom This Year, Thanks To Climate Change

If you think that climate change will never affect you, then you probably should stay out of the woods and high grass this summer. Global warming usually focuses on the high temperatures, but we tend to forget that how low the temperatures go are important too.  

Long periods of  subfreezing temperatures keep the tick population in check, but many areas just don't have as cold of winters for as long as they once did.

The EPA notes that since 1991, “the incidence of Lyme disease in the United States has approximately doubled.” What’s more, incidents of Lyme disease are expanding from their traditional regions, creeping up as far as Canada — a region once far too cold for ticks to thrive.

Another danger is that as the climate warms, it appears to be increasing the length of time in which ticks can stay active and feed. And scientists say that shift could be responsible for this year’s predicted bumper tick season.

