Have you ever wondered which countries hold the most US debt? The answer might surprise you. The we have a $9 .4 trillion debt, we also have 6 trillion on other countries owe us. Most of the US debt, about $13 trillion, is owed to US citizens.

Japan and China are, by far, the two biggest holders of U.S. debt – but the top five is filled with countries that you might not expect. How about Ireland, the Cayman Islands, and Brazil? Did you expect them to be substantial holders of U.S. debt?