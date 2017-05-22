Isn't Newsvine Tired of Talking Trump so Much?

Yes, I know avoiding nuclear war is important,

but have you seen Trump's latest tweet?

I know that what happens in Washington is important, but there are other things in the world besides Trump's latest scandal. I used to learn about those other things on Newsvine, but it seems that far too much of the discussion lately has been about Trump's tweets. I'm sure he appreciates that, but a lot of seeds and articles which use to inspire good discussions and get several dozen comments, now get less than a handful.

Also, I wish whoever puts the MSNBC seeds on Newsvine would put a short summary of the article. I'm sure they want to direct traffic to their website, but it would be a great courtesy to the readers to have a summary.