Newsvine

Que2646

About Retired science teacher. Articles: 207 Seeds: 344 Comments: 6943 Since: Aug 2009

Nevada's legislature : Medicaid for All Plan

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Que2646 View Original Article: - Vox
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 12:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nevada's Medicaid for all plan may be even better for a single-payer system than Medicare for all. The state would allow ACA subsidies to be used toward the plan. It might not make the doctors happy, as in general it pays only about  80% of what Medicare does, which makes it a low-cost option. Then, if it would be allowed to negotiate drug prices, we could really have an affordable care system.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor