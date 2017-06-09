Nevada's Medicaid for all plan may be even better for a single-payer system than Medicare for all. The state would allow ACA subsidies to be used toward the plan. It might not make the doctors happy, as in general it pays only about 80% of what Medicare does, which makes it a low-cost option. Then, if it would be allowed to negotiate drug prices, we could really have an affordable care system.
Nevada's legislature : Medicaid for All Plan
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 12:57 PM
