Just 100 companies responsible for 71% of global emissions, study says | Guardian Sustainable Business | The Guardian

Top 100 polluters include, Exxon Mobil, Shell, China.

ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron are identified as among the highest emitting investor-owned companies since 1988. If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century. This is likely to have catastrophic consequences including substantial species extinction and global food scarcity risks.