Top 10 Most Important Items To Recycle

When looking for ways to reduce our energy use, we should not forget that recycling not only saves resources, but it saves energy. For instance, it takes only 1/9 as much energy to recycle an aluminum can as it does produce a new one. Recycling anything made from petroleum: bags, bottles, and plastics of all kinds, reduces our use of oil.
Here's the top 10 list:
1. Aluminum
2. PET plastic bottles
3. Newspapers
4.Corrugated cardboard
5. Steel cans
6. HDPE plastic bottles
7. Glass Containers
8./9. Magazines and mixed papers
10. Computers
11...... Remember there are many other things you can reuse or recycle.